

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ford government announced Wednesday that it plans to financially compensate parents impacted by ongoing strike action by the provinces four major teachers’ unions.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Wednesday morning just hours after the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced its intention to move forward with rotating one-day strikes next week, Education Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters that the provincial government will provide parents with compensation for each day that their children are out of the classroom due to labour disruptions by the province’s teachers’ unions.

Lecce said children ages 0 to 6 who are not yet enrolled in school but attend a school-based child care centre that is required to close due to a strike will receive $60 per child per day.

Eligible parents impacted by the strike with children in junior and senior kindergarten will receive $40 per day.

Parents of students between Grade 1 and Grade 7 will receive $25 per day and $40 will provided per day to students with special needs in junior kindergarten up to Grade 12.

Lecce confirmed that funding will also be provided to qualifying parents who have already incurred costs due to the labour dispute.

The education minister said if teachers across all four unions were to strike on the same day, the cost to the government would be $48 million.

“We think this is an important step forward. We are trying to be proactive,” Lecce said during Wednesday’s news conference.

“We would not be here today if the teachers’ unions and their leadership did not decide to walk out on students on a weekly basis.”

Lecce reiterated that the province’s position that the demand for more compensation is the primary reason that negotiations have not moved forward.

“We have announced new changes that demonstrate we are moving in the right direction,” Lecce said. “We have seen no material change by the teachers’ unions at all.”

ETFO has been engaged in a work-to-rule campaign since November and last week, the union confirmed that teachers and education workers would proceed with one-day rotating strikes starting Jan. 20 if key issues weren’t addressed during negotiations.

On Wednesday, ETFO gave its required five-day notice, informing the province that teachers at the Toronto District School Board, the York Region District School, and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will be fully withdrawing their services for one day on Monday.

“Other than cuts to education, Ford’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has refused to give his negotiators a mandate to discuss the substantive issues we know are important for students and education workers,” ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Unless the government makes an immediate effort to engage in serious talks, we will have no option but to further escalate our strike action. As of today, Minister Lecce has established no dates for contract talks.”

ETFO represents 83,000 public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across Ontario.

Hammond called the province's compensation a "transparent" and "shameful" plan to "bribe" parents just one day after two parent groups came out to publicly support teachers.

"Rather than deciding to get to the table… what he (Lecce) decides to do is to let this drag out and provide a subsidy for parents," he said.

"Instead of doing that, put $50 million into the system (and) get back to the table."

ETFO's plan to escalate its labour action comes amid months of tension between the province and Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions, which have been without contracts since August.

All of the unions have either started or announced their intention to commence some type of job action due to stalled contract talks.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Union (OSSTF) is continuing to hold rotating strikes across the province and high school teachers at 16 boards across Ontario walked off the job today for another one-day strike.

Key sticking points referenced by the unions include the government's decision to increase class sizes and its plans to freeze wage increases below the rate of inflation.

Last month, the unions launched separate legal challenges against Bill 124, provincial legislation that caps public sector wage increases at one per cent.

The introduction of mandatory e-learning has been a key problem identified by OSSTF and ETFO says the province's refusal to commit to full-day kindergarten is a major issue identified by teachers.

"We are not just taking this stand simply for the issues that are on the table," Hammond said. "We firmly believe we are trying to protect publicly funded education."

Hammond said it is “a given” that the union will continue to hold one-day rotating strikes in the future.

"We will let you know tomorrow in terms of what we are planning for Tuesday next week," Hammond told reporters.