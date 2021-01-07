The COVID-19 positivity rate among elementary-aged children nearly tripled over the last month as cases surged across the province and senior government sources tell CTV News Toronto that the “alarming” increase has “"raised significant concerns about kids returning to school next week."

The data, obtained by CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello, suggests that the positivity rate among children ages 4 to 11 rose from 5.22 per cent during the week of Nov. 29 to 15.66 per cent during the week of Dec. 27 as the number of children testing positive in a one-week period jumped from 580 to 720.

The increase was even more stark among children between the ages of 12 and 13. The positivity rate in that group went from 5.22 per cent in late November when 187 children tested positive to nearly 20 per cent by the end of December when 284 children tested positive.

As a point of comparison, province wide positive rates were mostly stagnant during the same time period with the seven-day average only rising marginally from 4.25 per cent on Nov. 29 to 4.35 on Dec. 27.

At this point elementary schools are still scheduled to reopen for in-person instruction on Jan. 11, though there are increasing calls to keep them closed for an extended period of time.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto that the data is currently being reviewed by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams ahead of a meeting of Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet that is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Government sources do insist to CTV News Toronto that the rise in cases among school-aged children come from community transmission and "concerning behaviour over the holidays" due to families ignoring provincial requests to travel for essential purposes only.

The union representing Ontario’s elementary teachers is, however, calling for an extension of the online learning period while the provincial lockdown is in place, arguing that it “makes no sense” for students to return to classrooms right now.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa also raised concerns about the return of students to the classroom while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, noting that there are “active” conversations taking place with the province.

“We have a lot of COVID-19 activity in our community and we know that high levels of COVID-19 activity in our community give rise to greater risk so I certainly have some concerns around what this means for children in our community and have registered those concerns with provincial counterparts,” she said.

Officials in Windsor have already said that schools in that city will remain remote-only until at least Jan. 23.

There have been more than 7,000 school-related cases reported since the beginning of the academic year, though the Ontario government has not updated the data since the holiday break began on Dec. 22.