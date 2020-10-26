The Ford government will not make a decision today on whether to move Halton and Durham regions back into a modified version of Stage 2.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Friday that officials were going to meet this past weekend to discuss the rising case counts in the parts of the GTA that remain in Stage 3 with a decision on whether to impose additional restrictions expected to be announced today.

His office, however, has confirmed to CP24 that a decision has not yet been made and no announcement will be made today.

The news comes one day after a group of Halton Region politicians wrote an open letter to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams pleading with him not to impose additional “blanket measures” on the region.

"Our rate of infection is declining (well below the provincial average), and we have significant hospital capacity," the joint letter read. "Instead of imposing blanket measures, Halton residents are asking that we target activities and locations that pose the highest risk of transmission, including limiting non-essential travel outside of identified hotspots."

Halton Region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is currently 28, which is exactly what it was at this point last week.

Meanwhile, in Durham Region the seven-day rolling average of new cases is now up to 40, a roughly 43 per cent increase compared to this time last week.

In an interview with CP24 on Monday morning, Oakville Mayor Rob Burton pointed out that Halton Region’s seven-day average has now been below 30 for three consecutive days, something that he said is an encouraging sign in terms of reducing the spread of the virus.

He said that he hopes that Premier Doug Ford takes an “evidence-based” approach when it comes to deciding whether further restrictions are needed and spares Halton Region.

“People, not just the restaurants but the small businesses, the movie theatres, everybody in Oakville, listened to the premier last week when he said don’t make me shut you down, get your numbers down and they did,” Burton said. “You kind of hope that when you have been good you don’t get sent to your room.”

The Ford government initially moved Toronto, Peel and Ottawa back into a modified version of Stage 2 on Oct. 10, ordering the suspension of indoor dining at bars and restaurants and the outright closure of gyms, movie theatres and casinos. It then did the same for York Region one week later, citing a positivity rate that had moved past its’ “high alert” range of 2.5 per cent.

Speaking with CP24 on Monday, Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said that the situation in Halton is different than it is in the so-called hot spots of Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York with fewer infections “by a longshot.”

She said that she hopes the fact that no decision is being announced today is indicative of a change of heart from the Ford government.

“The news that they are putting a pause on any rollback means that they are looking at the evidence and listening to what their medical officers are saying and the information we have provided, which is that our numbers and the indicators and criteria of rolling back to Stage 2 simply don’t apply in Halton,” she said.

Ford is still scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.

No further details about that announcement have been provided.