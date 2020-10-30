Premier Doug Ford says that he has asked public health officials to prepare a plan for how the government can ease restrictions in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots as early as next week.

The initial 28-day period for the modified Stage 2 restrictions in Toronto, York and Peel will come to an end on Nov. 6 and Ford said during a news conference on Friday afternoon that he has asked officials to get to work on a plan to “ease restrictions” in a way that will allow businesses to safely start to reopen as soon as Nov. 7.

His comments come one day after the release of new modelling, which suggests that Ontario may have avoided the worst-case scenario when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

“Based on the latest evidence and based on what I am seeing and the modelling I have asked our public health experts to come back next week on a plan to begin to ease restrictions in a way that safely allows businesses to start opening back up after the 28-day period is over,” Ford said. “I want the health officials to come with a plan that allows business to reopen safely because we don’t know how long this virus will be with us.”

The modelling released on Thursday indicated that 14 per cent of known COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto have been traced back to bars and restaurants since Aug. 1 but in Peel and York that number was significantly lower – three per cent and eight per cent respectively.

The data also suggested that gyms and sports have not made up a major proportion of outbreaks in any of Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots, accounting for just three per cent of known outbreaks in Toronto, four per cent in Peel and two per cent in York.

More to come…