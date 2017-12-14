

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four people are dead after a helicopter crashed near the town of Tweed in eastern Ontario on Thursday.

OPP Acting Sgt. Tina Hunt told CTV News Toronto the aircraft went down near the hamlet of Flinton, sometime before 12 p.m., approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Belleville.

Images posted online by witnesses indicate at least one ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to the scene. A spokesperson said the chopper was called to the scene but later told it was no longer needed.

A captain with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at CFB Trenton told CP24 a C130 Hercules cargo plane and a helicopter were over the scene assisting ground crews with recovery efforts.