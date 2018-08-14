

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - The Fredericton apartment complex that was the scene of Friday's shooting that killed four people has been released back to the owner.

Fredericton police say in a tweet that affected tenants should contact the landlord about when they can return home because there was "some damage done during the police operation."

Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud died in the shooting along with Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns of Fredericton police.

Tributes to the victims continued Monday evening as thousands of people turned out to express their grief, hold hands and show support for their city.

Jessica Millier said she organized Hands Across the City as a way to bring people together.

People holding hands were lined across the walking bridge that spans the St. John River and along the walking trails that hug the shorelines on the north and south sides of the city.