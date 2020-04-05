The City of Toronto has identified the top 10 problem spots where the public is not following physical distancing measures as Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The list is based on the number of 311 complaints they have received, a city spokesperon told CP24.

High Park, Woodbine Park, Christie Pits, Bluffers Park are among the problem areas identified. Earlier in the day, Mayor John Tory said he is considering the closure of High Park during the cherry blossom season to avoid the gathering of large crowds.

Canoe Landing, Humber Bay Park East, Sunnyside Park, Trinity Bellwoods, Van Horne Park, and Sherwood Park are also in the list.

Toronto police and city bylaw officers have been out in parks and public spaces this weekend to enforced physical distancing rules.

In a news release on Sunday, the city said they are encouraged to see that most residents are complying with the orders.

"Many people in city parks are practising physical distancing and only travelling in small groups from the same household.

"In many instances, where enforcement officers have spoken to park goers, people have responded positively to education about public health recommendations and willingly adjusted their behaviour," the city said in a statement.

However, the city said there are still some individuals who are not adhering to the rules.

The city said 311 still received 141 complaints about public gatherings and unsafe behaviour at parks. On Saturday, 800 vehicles were turned away at Bluffers Park, and 140 vehicles were deterred from parking at High Park.

Meanwhile, Toronto police issued 19 parking tickets.

The city said bylaw officers and police officers spoke to 780 people to educate them on physical distancing and cautioned an additional 373 people.

Furthermore, police and bylaw officers issued ten tickets concerning park amenities and five tickets to non-essential businesses that were operating in violation of provincial orders.

TPH said they received 28 complaints related to non-essential businesses remaining open, issuing two notices.

Public health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the city's total to 1,232. Of those cases, 140 are in hospital with 58 in the intensive care unit.

The city's death toll rose to 27 after two more deaths were reported on Sunday. TPH said 69 people have recovered.