

Codi Wilson and Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city's snow plows are out in full force this afternoon as heavy snowfall hits Toronto.

Some 200 plows are already out clearing the sidewalks, according to the city.

"This operation will continue through the evening and overnight," the city said in a tweet Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday morning, City of Toronto spokesperson Eric Holmes told reporters that there are 1,500 workers on standby, ready to respond to the city’s first snow storm of the year.

“We are thinking between noon and 3 p.m., we will see around five centimetres of accumulation, depth of snow on the roads. That is when you will see the plows out on the major roads,” Holmes said.

“We anticipate right now based on current forecasts, obviously the weather always changes, we’ll get to around eight centimetres and the snow will stop between 7p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. That is when you will start to see plows on the neighbourhood streets.”

He said crews will work overnight to clear snow off the streets.

“Five to 10, 15 centimetres isn’t uncommon. Right now the current forecast doesn’t indicate that there is anything unusual about this storm,” Holmes said.

Public transit impacted by weather

The snow has made the drive treacherous. Toronto police and York Regional Police have been receiving multiple reports of cars unable to climb up hills, resulting in roads being blocked.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Transit Commission said customers might experience delays on all surface routes due to the weather.

A TTC bus spun out of control near Kingston and Bellamy roads before coming to rest sideways, blocking all eastbound lanes in the process.

Another TTC bus was stuck on the train tracks at Progress Avenue near William Kitchen Road. Police said trains are not moving through the area as a result.

Buses servicing Kipling station were forced to pick up and drop off passengers at Subway Crescent and Aukland Road. Buses were unable to get up the ramp to the station.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says they are not taking the buses off the roads.

The Ontario Provincial Police said there have been over 250 collisions reported in the past 24 hours.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said all the crashes have been minor.

“It’s a mess,” Schmidt said. “As quickly as we can clear them, new crashes are happening. Cars are spinning out of control, going sideways, getting stuck.”

Schmidt said drivers should be cautious and be responsible on the road.

“Today is a great day to stay home and stay off the highway.”

A spokesperson with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said approximately 20 per cent of departing and arriving flights have been cancelled due to the weather.

Snowfall warning continues to be in effect

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for the city and most of southern Ontario, with up to 15 centimetres possible in Toronto today.

“Southeasterly winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up the freshly fallen snow resulting in very low visibility at times in blowing snow today,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“The snow will taper off to a few showers or wet flurries late this afternoon or early this evening as temperatures edge above the zero degree mark.”

The national weather agency is warning that travel may be hazardous at times today.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada says.

An extreme cold weather alert previously issued by the city’s medical officer of health also remains in effect today.

While Toronto is expected to warm up this evening, the temperature is expected to dip again overnight.

The temperature is expected to drop to -5 C by 8 a.m. Sunday but will feel closer to -13 with the wind chill.