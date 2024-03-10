Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Saturday, the Toronto franchise announced it has agreed to terms with Votto on a minor league contract, inviting the first-baseman to spring training this year. The terms of the deal were not revealed.

The following day, Votto commemorated the news by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram from when he was an infant. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a bib with the words 'I’m a little Blue Jay’ sprawled on the front with the team’s logo underneath.

“I have wanted to play here since I was wearing a #BlueJays bib,” Votto said in a statement shared on X via the Blue Jays’ page.

The 40-year-old continued to express his long-running support for the Jays by highlighting pivotal moments throughout the team’s career, like the time when the Jays beat the Atlanta Braves on the road to secure the 1992 World Series Championship win and then winning the series again the year after when Joe Carter hit his walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Those were the most exciting moments of my childhood,” Votto said. “The idea that I’m back with the opportunity, that I’m possibly going to be part of the team down the road that has championship aspirations … it’s a dream.”

“I have wanted to play here since I was wearing a #BlueJays bib” - @JoeyVotto ❤️���� pic.twitter.com/ly2E1JsPpX — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 10, 2024

The first-baseman from Toronto joins the Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds. He is a six-time National League All-Star, an NL MVP, a Hank Aaron Award winner and a Gold Glove-winning first baseman.

With files from The Canadian Press