

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga that took place last week.

The collision occurred at around 8 p.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove on Feb. 15.

A 61-year-old woman – later identified as Layla Wilke – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle involved “likely panicked” after striking the pedestrian who was crossing without the right of way.

According to investigators, the vehicle involved in the crash was located in Brampton.

A suspect – identified as Brampton-resident Satchithanantha Vaithilingam – surrendered to police on Saturday accompanied by a lawyer. He has been charged with fail to remain causing death.

Vaithilingam is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

Hivissa Satchithananthan, 25, Shajeetha Satchithananthan, 28, and Gowtham Satkunarajah, 28, have been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the incident. All three are expected to appear in court on March 26.