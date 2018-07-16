Man charged after body of woman found at Scarborough address
Josiph Cardle, 44, is seen in this photo provided by Toronto police.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 9:03PM EDT
A 44-year-old man has been charged after the body of a 52-year-old woman was found at a Scarborough address earlier this month.
Toronto police officers were called to an address in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East at around 9:40 a.m. on July 5.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a woman – identified as Toronto-resident Carolyn Campbell - with no vital signs. She was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Investigators said a post-mortem examination was conducted but the cause of death will not be released to the public.
Josiph Cardle, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.
Cardle is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.