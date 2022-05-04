Man charged with first-degree murder in North York shooting
A man is dead following a shooting in North York on Feb. 19, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24).
Published Wednesday, May 4, 2022 3:18PM EDT
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in North York earlier this year.
On Feb. 19, Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive, at around 1:15 a.m.
There were reports of a dispute and multiple gunshots fired, according to police.
Officers arrived and located a man shot outside an establishment.
Police commenced life-saving measures but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Olson, of Toronto.
On Wednesday, police said a man had been taken into custody for the shooting.
John Cruz-Barros, 25, of Toronto was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder.
He was set to appear in court today.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).