

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





One man is dead after a shooting on Highway 400 in North York on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive, west of Weston Road, just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located three people, a man in his 30s and two men in their 20s, at a gas station suffering from gunshot wounds, Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters on Saturday.

All three men were initially taken to hospital.

One man, who was shot in the head, was reported to be in critical condition, and the other two men were seriously injured.

On Sunday morning, police said one of the victims has been pronounced dead in hospital.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Davis said the shooting occurred on the southbound lanes of Highway 400 between Steeles Avenue West and Finch Avenue West.

Shell casings were found on the highway, she said.

After exiting the highway and stopping at the gas station, one of the victims went inside the store and asked someone to call 911, Davis said.

Police said they received several other phone calls about the shooting.

An individual also stopped at the scene to administer CPR to the victims, Davis said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who was travelling the highway at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage to contact police.

According to Toronto Police, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.