Man dead following laneway shooting in Dovercourt Village
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen near the site of an overnight shooting near Little Italy.
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share:
Published Saturday, April 15, 2023 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2023 8:41AM EDT
A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Delaware Avenue.
Toronto police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots just after 10:45 p.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds in a laneway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect or suspects allegedly fled the scene in a dark sedan.
Investigators are on scene. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.