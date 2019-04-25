

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who was arrested after allegedly stealing an item from an Etobicoke liquor store is facing dozens of charges in connection with a series of past thefts involving an estimated $38,000 in merchandise, police say.

Police were called to an LCBO near The Queensway and High Street at around 2:20 p.m. on April 8 for a reported theft.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the store, selected an item and then left the premises without paying.

Police arrested the suspect a short time later and have since tied him to a series of past thefts.

Police say that the estimated value of products stolen during those thefts is $38,300.

Janusz Domagala, 56, of Toronto, is charged with 56 counts of theft under $5,000, one count of failure to comply with probation and one count of failure to comply with a recognizance.

His arrest comes during a time of increased focus on thefts from LCBO locations.

In December, a Toronto Star story revealed that more than 9,000 thefts from LCBO stores have been reported to Toronto police over the last four-and-a-half years, which was the most at any one retail chain over that period of time.