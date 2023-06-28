A 55-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested and charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

Police say a young person was taking driving lessons near the intersection of Tomken Road and Bloor Street on Sunday, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driving instructor.

Following an investigation by Peel Regional Police, Muhammad Irfan, 55, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was released from custody on bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton in August.

Investigators are asking anyone else in the area who thinks they might have been a victim to contact Peel police.