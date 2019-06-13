

Chris Fox, CP24.com





MLSE says the latest weather forecast is clear enough for them to have fans watch Game 6 from Jurassic Park, not inside Scotiabank Arena.

In a statement released on Thursday evening Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said they will keep Scotiabank Arena ready as a backup.

"We will continue to monitor the weather situation and Scotiabank Arena will be a lightning contingency if conditions impact the safety of our fans prior to tailgate opening at 7 p.m."

Environment Canada has said that lightning was detected in some areas in the west of the city during the afternoon. The weather agency says that the risk of thunderstorms should continue until 10 p.m.

On Thursday Raptor fans braved the rain to line up for Jurassic Park for the second time this week but at 4 p.m. staff with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment began handing those in line wristbands and advising them to come back at 6 p.m. due to the likelihood of thunder and lightning.

“It is beyond comprehension that people are down here huddled under these makeshift tents for hours on end,” Mayor John Tory said after visiting the lineup and taking some pictures with fans on Thursday morning. “It is cold, it is rainy, it has been such a terrible spring but they (fans) have been here week after week, day after day. They really are the greatest fans in sports.”

The crowds at Jurassic Park have grown throughout the Raptors playoff run and are now routinely filling overflow areas that have been set up all along Bremner Boulevard.

For that reason, fans have begun lining up increasingly early to get a spot inside the main viewing area just outside the entrance to Scotiabank Arena.

One of the fans that CP24 spoke with on Thursday morning travelled to Toronto from Adelaide, Australia just to cheer on the Raptors.

He said that he will be rooting for his adopted team to finish off the Warriors in Game 6.

“Australians love an underdog, we love a good story and a Canadian team in what is typically an American league is an underdog. It is just great to see,” the fan said. “It is a team that does get looked down on a bit – they have had 25 years where they haven’t won but have come close so many times –and they have guys that play with all heart and hustle like Kyle Lowry. You look at all of that and it is pretty cool to see.”

Raptors fans urged to take public transit

In advance of tonight’s game, officials are urging anyone heading downtown to consider using public transit.

Due to the large crowds expected, the TTC says that subway service will be extended by about half an hour with the last northbound trains leaving Union Station at 2:25 a.m.

There will also be additional subway trains and buses before and after the game, as well as extra staff to manage crowding and help direct customers.

Raptors fans heading downtown, however, won’t have access to bus or streetcar service following the game. In anticipation of large crowds and significant congestion, the TTC has decided to suspend streetcar and bus service in an area bounded by Bathurst Street to the west, Church Street to the east, College Street to the north and Lake Shore Boulevard to the south. Streetcars and buses will begin short turning at those intersection at the end of the third quarter, so sometime around 11 p.m.

The Union Station go bus terminal will also close at around 9 p.m. due to the anticipated crowds in the area.

As a result, all trips on routes 61, 65 and 71 will begin and end at Highway 407 Station. Trips on routes 21 and 31 will begin and end at Port Credit GO Station.

“If the Raptors win tonight – and let’s hope they do – there will be a lot of congestion and we don’t know how long the roads will be closed. So to get some predictability for everybody travelling and to make it safer, it is just easier to make the decision to close it (the bus terminal) and connect people with our trains,” Metrolinx Insp. Steve Harvey told CP24. “We can move a lot more people out quicker with our trains and subways.”

‘Arrangements in place’ to manage crowds should Raps win

Tory said that there have been “constant conference calls” throughout the NBA Finals with officials from the TTC, the Toronto Police Service and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment working together to ensure fans are kept safe.

He said that there are “arrangements in place” for managing crowds should the Raptors win an NBA title tonight but he did not provide any specific details.

He also refused to comment on a potential victory parade but conceded that there is a “file” that exists.

“I have said before I don’t want to be the one to jinx the team but there is a file that contains records of past celebrations we have had in the city. We have had Stanley Cup parades, believe it or not, World Series championship parades, TFC championships and Grey Cup parades. We will dust that file off at the appropriate time and find a way to celebrate the achievements of this team but we will leave that until the achievements are in place.”

The following road closures are in place for tonight’s game:

• Bremner Boulevard between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street from 7 a.m. on Thursday, until 2 a.m. on Friday

• York Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West and Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street from 9 a.m. on Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday

• Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street and Lower Simcoe Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West from noon on Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday

• York-Bay-Yonge exit ramps (eastbound and westbound) on the Gardiner Expressway will be closed as early as 10 p.m. on Thursday and could remain closed until 4 a.m. on Friday