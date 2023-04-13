A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized after colliding with a pickup truck in Aurora.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened on the northbound lanes of Highway 404 near Vandorf Sideroad on Thursday evening.

The motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup truck, leaving the rider with serious injuries.

Police say witnesses told them a group of motorcycles were speeding and lane-splitting before the crash.

All northbound lanes of the highway are closed between Bloomington Road and Welling Street East. It is unclear when they will reopen.