A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after being struck by the driver of a car in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Toronto police say the collision happened at the intersection of Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East just after 9 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle rider was ejected from his bike after being hit.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The incident is the second collision involving a motorcycle reported in the city on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a van at an intersection in the city's Weston neighbourhood.