New bike lanes, reduced parking coming to High Park next week
Published Friday, July 28, 2023 9:04AM EDT
After months of back-and-forth over the fate of cars in High Park, the city will finally begin construction on the park’s infrastructure early next week.
These changes, which include added bike lanes and reduced parking for cars, will take effect on Aug. 5. According to a media release from the City of Toronto, the changes, included in the High Park Movement Strategy, will improve how “park visitors access and move around High Park.”
Here are the changes you can expect in High Park starting Aug. 5:
- West Road and parts of Colborne Lodge Drive, south of Grenadier Café, will be car-free at all times.
- The main vehicle entrance will be at Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard. The entrance will be open Monday through Friday and closed weekends and holidays. Visitor vehicles will not be permitted to enter at Bloor Street West.
- Visitor vehicle access will be added to the Children’s Garden, Colborne Lodge Drive and the Spring Road Parking lot at all times.
- Public parking spaces inside the park will be reduced.
- Designated pick-up/drop-off spaces will be added near main attractions at the park.
- Dedicated bike lanes will be added to Centre Road and Colborne Lodge Drive.
- Improved pavement markings and signage will be added to pedestrian crossing areas.