New modelling released by the Ford government on Thursday suggests that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units will exceed the 150 threshold within two weeks, forcing some hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and procedures.

It is a stunning reversal from modelling released just last month, which stated that the province had largely avoided the “worst case scenario” posed by the second wave of COVID-19 and would only cross the 150 threshold in its ICUs in the most pessimistic of scenarios.

Now, those same officials say that more than 150 COVID-19 patients will be receiving treatment in the ICU within two weeks in all scenarios and in the worst one the number will exceed 400 by Christmas.

The modelling also warns that if cases grow at three per cent going forward, Ontario will see their average daily counts exceed 2,000 by Nov. 25 and top 3,000 by mid-December.

In the more likely scenario of five per cent growth, the modelling says that Ontario will see its daily case counts top 3,000 by Nov. 27 and exceed 6,000 by mid-December.

Over the last 14 days, case counts in Ontario have went up an average of 3.895 per cent each day but over the last three days it is closer to six per cent.

“If the last few days is a reasonable extrapolation it is fair to say that the five per cent (growth projection) is a currently or maybe even a slightly optimistic scenario,” Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, told reporters on Thursday afternoon. “Using the five per cent rate will actually have more cases (per capita) than France, the U.S. or Germany and we will be getting close to where the Netherlands is.”

The modelling released in late October had suggested that daily case counts would be between 800 and 1,200 throughout most of November, though those projections were prepared before the Ford government introduced a new tiered framework that allowed shuttered businesses to reopen in some of Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots.

Speaking with reporters, Brown said that the trajectory that the province is on now is worse than a number of European countries that are already under some for of lockdown.

He said that while the province’s decision to suspend indoor dining in bars and restaurants and shutter some other businesses in COVID-19 hot spots on Oct. 10 “might have actually helped delay or moderate some of the growth we were seeing,” it was not necessarily “sufficient” on its own to reverse the course the virus is on.

“I do not believe there is a way the cases will change without action,” he said.