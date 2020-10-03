No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winning Lotto Max ticket for the $70-million draw was purchased in Brampton, Ont. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 6:17AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 6 will grow to approximately $65 million, and the draw will also include a shot at 8 Maxmillions prizes.