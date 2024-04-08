A Toronto police officer who was injured while making an arrest in North York on Monday night is expected to be OK, say police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the Willowdale neighbourhood, near Yonge Street and Kingsdale Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue.

Police said that the officer attended that area following reports of five males attempting to steal a car and was hurt while making an arrest.

A media officer told CP24 on Monday night that there was no weapon used on the officer and that there are no other reports of any other injuries.

Officer sustained a leg injury: police

Toronto police later said that the officer sustained a leg injury and is doing OK.

According to the Toronto Police Association (TPS), which represents approximately 8,000 civilian and uniform members of the force, officers from 32 Division responded to a call for a suspicious incident involving a group of five males who were trying to break into cars.

The association said that the officers encountered the suspects and, while trying to make an arrest, one injured his leg. That officer was taken to hospital where he is having surgery for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, TPS said.

They noted that one suspect was arrested at the scene, while another was arrested following a brief foot chase. The others, meanwhile, fled the area.

Investigtors said it is not known if more suspects are outstanding.

The province's Special Investigtions Unit (SIU) has not been called in at this point. The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Paramedics said that they transported an adult patient to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening, injuries from the scene. However, they could not confirm the age or gender of the victim at this point.

Two male suspects have been arrested, but it is unclear at this point what or if any charges will be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.