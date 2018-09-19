

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in York.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The age of the male has not been released.

Police have also not provided any information about possible suspects.