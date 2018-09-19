One male injured after shooting near Keele and Eglinton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 5:15AM EDT
One male was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in York.
The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue.
Paramedics say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The age of the male has not been released.
Police have also not provided any information about possible suspects.