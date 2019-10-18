

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is in critical condition after a three-alarm fire in North York.

Toronto fire said they were called just before 6 p.m. to an apartment building in the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and York Mills Road.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to locate the fire at a unit in the fifth floor of the building, Capt. David Eckermann said.

He said fire crews entered the unit and quickly knocked down the main body of the fire.

Following a search, firefighters located one person inside the unit with injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the victim has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The fire has been upgraded to a third-alarm due to smoke migration inside the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.