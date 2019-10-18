One person critically injured following a three-alarm fire in North York
Toronto fire are responding to a three-alarm fire in North York that left one man critically injured. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 6:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 6:57PM EDT
One person is in critical condition after a three-alarm fire in North York.
Toronto fire said they were called just before 6 p.m. to an apartment building in the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and York Mills Road.
When firefighters arrived, they were able to locate the fire at a unit in the fifth floor of the building, Capt. David Eckermann said.
He said fire crews entered the unit and quickly knocked down the main body of the fire.
Following a search, firefighters located one person inside the unit with injuries.
Toronto paramedics said the victim has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The fire has been upgraded to a third-alarm due to smoke migration inside the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown.