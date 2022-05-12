One person dead after serious collision near Peterborough
Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious collision near Peterborough that left one person dead.
Share:
Published Thursday, May 12, 2022 9:38PM EDT
One person is dead following a serious collision near Peterborough Thursday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the area of Lakefield and Buckhorn roads just after 7 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead, while two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.