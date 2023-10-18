One person seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023 5:46PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Police said they were called to the area of Ceremonial Drive and Heritage Hills Boulevard shortly after 2:20 p.m, for a stabbing.
A victim, described by police as an adult, was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
A female suspect was seen fleeing the area, police said. She is described her as a white and in her 30s with black and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.