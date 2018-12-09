

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being stabbed in the Port Lands overnight.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Polson and Cherry streets.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one patient, but said they weren’t able to provide any other details.

The stabbing took place in the vicinity of several late-night entertainment spots.

No information about suspects has been released so far.