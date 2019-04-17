Ontario gov't releases anti-carbon tax ad with sound of clinking coins
A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto, on Monday April 1, 2019. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there's no reason to believe Canadians will recoup the cost of the federal carbon tax that takes effect today.Ford, whose government is fighting the tax in court, says he doesn't trust Ottawa to make good on its promise to provide rebates to businesses and residents of the provinces where the tax is kicking in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is releasing a new radio ad against the federal carbon tax today.
The ad features a female narrator saying the tax will see people pay more to heat their home, drive their kids to school and for groceries - with the sound of clinking coins between each item listed.
It also says that the carbon tax will result in the average family paying $648 more a year by 2022, but doesn't mention rebates.
The radio spot concludes by saying that Ontario has a plan to hold polluters accountable without a carbon tax.
Premier Doug Ford stood in the legislature today to congratulate Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party for winning Tuesday night's election in Alberta, calling him a great ally to join the fight against the carbon tax.
Kenney has promised to kill Alberta's homegrown carbon tax and fight the federal carbon tax in court.