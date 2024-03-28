Ontario releases latest 'sunshine list' of highest paid workers
The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto in this file photo. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Published Thursday, March 28, 2024 1:21PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2024 1:21PM EDT
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
The sunshine list names public sector employees who make $100,000 or more a year and has to be released by March 31 each year by law.
This year a total of 300,570 employees made the list, up from 266,948 in 2022.
To view the full list follow this link.
More to come...