The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 25 cents in the fall.

Starting on Oct. 1, minimum pay in the province will be $17.20, up from the current minimum wage of $16.55.

The province said in a release Thursday that the 3.9 per cent annualized wage increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) and brings Ontario’s minimum wage to the second highest in Canada.

The increase comes amid an affordability crisis in the province.

A worker making the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week, the government says, will see an annual pay increase of up to $1,355.

There were 935,600 workers earning at or below $17.20 per hour in 2023.

The province announced the move the same day as its annual sunshine list was released, revealing the top-earning government paid workers in the province,

More to come…