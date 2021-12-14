Ontario reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and five more virus-related deaths on Tuesday as the test positivity rate hit a high not seen in nearly seven months.

Another 1,429 new coronavirus infections were reported today, down from 1,536 on Monday but up from 928 a week ago.

With case counts on the rise over the past month, the seven-day rolling average continues to climb and hit 1,400 today, compared to 975 a week ago.

Today marks the highest the average has been since May 27 when it was 1,441.

Among the latest cases, 809 of the individuals are fully vaccinated, 601 are unvaccinated, 33 are partially vaccinated and 93 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, more than 85 per cent of Ontarians five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Another 930 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 12,032 active cases across the province.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 10,084.

Ontario labs processed 33,400 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 6.6 per cent- the highest positivity rate since May 18 when it was 7.6 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

This time a week ago the positivity rate was 3.8 per cent.

There are currently 385 people in Ontario hospitals with the virus and 162 in intensive care units, the ministry says.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.