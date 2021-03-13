Provincial health officials are reporting more than 1,400 new novel coronavirus infections and 11 more deaths on Saturday.

The province logged 1,468 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,371 new infections on Friday.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,092 new cases on Thursday, 1,316 on Wednesday and 1,185 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 1,337, compared to 1,035 a week ago.

Ontario also reported 11 more people died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 7,138.

Of the latest fatalities, one was a long-term care home resident.

Health officials said 1,151 more people recovered from the disease, resulting in 11,818 active cases of the virus in Ontario.

The province is also reporting 19 new lab-confirmed cases of the highly-contagious B.1.1.7 variant and one additional case of the B.1.351 variant.

Health officials said they are investigating 632 more cases with a mutation detected but genome sequencing testing is required to determine what variant they are.

To date, there have been 1,024 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7, 43 of B.1.351 and 34 of the P.1 variant in Ontario.

New cases rose slightly today compared to yesterday in all regions in the Greater Toronto Area.

Health officials reported 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel Region, 168 in York Region, 38 in Durham and 46 in Halton.

Of Ontario’s 34 public health units, 14 reported 30 or more new infections today.

Ontario labs processed more than 58,400 tests yesterday, down from 64,611 the previous day.

There are currently more than 29,700 tests under investigation.

According to the Ministry of Health, the province’s positivity rate is now 2.9 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province saw a slight increase compared to a day ago.

A total of 689 people are in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19 infection, up from 676 on Friday.

Of those hospitalized, 275 are in intensive care units and 175 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Since the virus first emerged in Ontario more than a year ago, there have been 316,359 lab-confirmed cases and 297,403 recoveries.

Nearly 284,700 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated against the virus since mid-December.

The province has administered more than 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Two doses are required for full immunization.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.