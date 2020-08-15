Ontario is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the amount of cases back into the hundreds after four days of being in the double digits.

Yesterday, provincial health officials reported 92 new cases of the virus and one new death.

“Locally, 27 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Saturday.

The province reported at least 78 new cases on Thursday, but Toronto’s data was not provided due to processing delays.

Monday was the last time the province recorded more than 100 new cases with 115 infections.

There were 33 new cases on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday.

According to the daily epidemiological summary, provincial labs conducted over 30,000 tests within the past 24 hours, slightly higher than the 29,000 processed on Friday.

Health officials said 101 cases have been resolved in Ontario and there are currently 903 active cases remaining in the province.

To date, there have been 2,789 deaths due to the virus in the province with 40,565 lab-confirmed cases and 36,873 resolved infections.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, most are among patients from 20 to 39 years old (39), followed by those from 40 to 59 years old (30).

Toronto reported 16 new infections, while 23 were reported in Peel Region, seven in York Region, one in Durham and none in Halton.

There were 39 people hospitalized with the virus in Ontario on Saturday, down from 41 on Friday.

Of those patients, 17 were in the intensive care unit, the same amount as Friday, and 10 were breathing with help from a ventilator, up from nine a day earlier.