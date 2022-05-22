Ontario reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, as the number of patients hospitalized for or with COVID-19 continued to decline.

The Ministry of Health said both deaths occurred in the past 30 days.

There have been 98 deaths reported in the past seven days and 481 reported in the past 30 days.

The province says it has confirmed 13,161 deaths due to COVID-19 since March 2020.

Overall hospital admissions data was incomplete on Sunday, but there were 152 patients in intensive care on Sunday, down eight from Saturday and seven from one week ago.

Of those, 72 patients were breathing with a ventilator, down eight from Saturday, three from one week ago and six from two weeks ago.

Of the 1,052 cases confirmed through PCR testing on Sunday, 135 involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, 196 involved people with two doses of vaccine, 675 involved people with three or more doses of vaccine and 46 involved people whose vaccination status was not known.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table continues to cite wastewater surveillance data that indicates virus spread is on the decline in all parts of the province except for the north.

Provincial labs processed 9,777 specimens in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of nine per cent.

The seven-day average of positivity was 10.1 per cent, down from 11.8 per cent in the week prior.

The province says 10,568 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.

Of those, 594 were first doses, 907 were second doses, 1,474 were third doses and 7,593 were fourth doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.