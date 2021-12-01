Ontario reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases and six more virus-related deaths on Wednesday as the seven-day rolling average hit a high not seen since early June.

Provincial health officials logged 780 new infections today, up from 687 yesterday and from 591 a week ago.

Ontario reported 854 new cases on Saturday, 964 on Sunday and 788 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average continued to rise today hitting 821, a notable increase from 686 a week ago.

Today marks the highest the average has been since June 4, 2021 when it was 844.

Among the latest cases, 369 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 24 have received one dose, 336 are fully vaccinated and 51 have an unknown vaccination status.

As of Tuesday, over 89 per cent of people 12 years and older in Ontario have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

Another 965 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 6,750 active cases in the province, compared to 5,407 active cases a week ago.

The Ministry of Health says the latest deaths occurred in the last month and that one death was removed from the cumulative death toll today due to data cleaning.

The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 10,005.

On Tuesday, Ontario hit a grim milestone with a total of 10,000 deaths due to the virus since March 2020.

Ontario labs processed more than 35,300 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent, compared to 2.5 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto logged 96 new cases today, while 38 were reported in Peel Region, 37 in both York Region and Durham and 26 in Halton.

Elsewhere in Ontario, 88 new infections were logged in Windsor-Essex, 64 in Simcoe Muskoka and 56 in Sudbury and surrounding districts.

There are currently 296 people in Ontario hospitals with the virus and 155 in intensive care units, the ministry says.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Wednesday that 133 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 22 are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the federal government added three more countries (Nigeria, Malawi, and Egypt) to its list of travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant.

Last week, the government implemented restrictions on travellers from seven southern African countries over concerns about the new variant.

Ottawa also announced yesterday that it is re-imposing its COVID-19 testing requirement for all air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the United States.

Infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the testing requirements will help slow down transmission of the variant but he said the expansion of travel restrictions likely won’t help.

“My take is that this doesn't do much at all, it really doesn’t. We know that this variant is in many parts of the world. We know that there's community transmission in many parts of the world with no exposures whatsoever to Southern Africa or those other African nations that were added. And I just don't see the utility of those measures,” he told CP24 on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 619,270 lab-confirmed coronavirus infections and 602,515 recoveries in Ontario since Jan. 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.