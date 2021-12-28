Ontario is reporting more than 8,800 new COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread across the province.

Provincial health officials logged 8,825 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday compared to 3,453 a week ago, according to a tweet from Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The latest numbers come amid record breaking case counts this past week with 9,418 new cases logged on Monday, 9,826 on Sunday and a record 10,412 cases on Saturday.

Data on the vaccination status among the infected individuals, the number of tests processed yesterday and the positivity rate is unavailable due to the Christmas holidays but will be available on Wednesday.

The number of deaths reported yesterday is not yet available.

Public health officials warn that the case numbers are an underestimate due to a backlog of tests waiting to be processed, as demand for tests outweighs available supply across the province.

There are currently 491 people with the virus in hospitals across the province and 187 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to Elliott.

The seven-day rolling average of ICU patients is 171.

Ontario’s top doctor is expected to release new testing and contact tracing guidance today in response to the spike of new cases and high demand for testing.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.

