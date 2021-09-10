Ontario reported 848 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Friday, as the province’s known active caseload has appeared to stabilize in the low-6,000 range for the last several days.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 729, up from 723 yesterday but down from 732 one week ago.

The province reported 798 new cases on Thursday and 554 on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health says that 659 of Friday’s cases involved people who were unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

That group made up 77 per cent of cases despite forming only 32 per cent of Ontario’s population.

Another 189 cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.

In the past two weeks, the province has reported 94 deaths due to COVID-19.

Of those, the Ministry of Health says 41 deaths occurred more than two weeks ago, and as far back as two months ago, and were revealed recently due to an ongoing investigation into increased mortality associated with the pandemic.

A total of 9,590 deaths have been confirmed in Ontario since March 2020.

Provincial labs processed 28,247 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 3.1 per cent.

The province’s known active caseload rose to 6,123, up from 6,056 yesterday, and has stayed between 6,000 and 6,530 for the past eight days.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 166 cases, Peel reported 117 and York Region reported 77 new cases.

Durham Region reported 48 new cases, Hamilton reported 53 new cases and Halton reported 35.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.