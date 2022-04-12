Ontario is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in nearly two months and five net new virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,366 patients with the virus in hospitals across the province, up from 1,091 a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health. Today marks the highest number of hospitalizations since Feb. 16 when 1,403 people were receiving care.

Among the latest hospitalizations, 190 are in intensive care, compared to 173 this time a week ago.

Another five deaths that occured in the past month were added to the province’s COVID-19 death toll today.

The ministry says one death was removed from the cumulative death total, resulting in 12,570 virus-related fatalities since March 2020.

Ontario labs processed nearly 14,200 coronavirus tests in the past month, producing a positivity rate of 18.7 per cent, compared to 18 per cent a week ago.

The ministry confirmed 2,300 more cases today, but that is an underestimate due to limited testing.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 51 per cent have received three doses.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.