Ontario reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday, with labs reporting the lowest test positivity rate seen since February.

Provincial labs reported a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent, based on 6,368 completed tests in the past 24 hours.

The last time positivity dipped this low was on Feb. 22, 2022 when positivity came in at 6.9 per cent.

Average positivity for the past seven days now stands at 8.7 per cent, down from 10.1 per cent in the week prior.

The Ministry of Health said the one death reported Monday occurred sometime in the past month.

There have been 65 deaths reported in the past seven days, 414 in the past 30 days and 13,226 overall.

Overall hospital occupancy data was incomplete on Monday but there were 147 patients in intensive care on Monday, up two from Sunday.

There were 67 patients breathing with the help of a ventilator, unchanged from Sunday but down three from one week ago.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says that wastewater surveillance data is trending downward or holding stable in all regions of the province.

The province reported 547 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest numbers seen since access to free testing was heavily curtailed by the Ford government at the end of 2021.

Of those, 62 infections involved partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people, 93 involved people with two doses, 351 involved people with three or more doses of a vaccine and the vaccination status of 41 others was not known.

The Ministry of Health says 4,719 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

Of those, 343 were first doses, 621 were second doses, 763 were third doses and 2,992 were fourth doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.