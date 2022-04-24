Ontario reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, as the number of patients in ICU due to coronavirus held steady from 24 hours earlier.

The Ministry of Health says three of Sunday’s deaths occurred in the past 30 days and three others occurred prior to that period.

Deaths due to COVID-19 have increased by 102 in the past week and 376 in the past 30 days.

There have been 12,734 deaths due to COVID-19 since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health says 212 people were in intensive care due to or with COVID-19 on Sunday, unchanged from one day earlier.

ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 has increased by 7.6 per cent in the past week and 28.4 per cent in the past 30 days.

Total overall hospital occupancy data was not available on Sunday.

Across all regions of Ontario, the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says wastewater surveillance data shows virus spread is declining in all areas except eastern Ontario and central Ontario west of GTA.

Of the 4,098 cases confirmed through PCR tests on Sunday, 496 involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, 815 involved people with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 2,612 involved people with three doses of vaccine and 175 involved people whose vaccine status was not known.

Provincial labs processed 16,139 test specimens in the previous 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of 15.5 per cent.

Average positivity over the past week was 17.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health says 20,928 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.

Of those, 1,088 were first doses, 1,879 were second doses, 3,761 were third doses and 14,200 were fourth doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.