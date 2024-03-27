Toronto police say a pedestrian who was loaded into a car that struck them in Scarborough Tuesday has been located and they sustained just minor injuries.

The person was struck by a dark-coloured Honda Civic while crossing east to west at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road at around 1:50 a.m. March 26.

Police issued a news release later that day saying that the driver had gone over to help the pedestrian immediately after the collision, helping them into the vehicle before speeding away. In their news release, police said they were trying to identify both the driver and the pedestrian.

Police announced in an update Wednesday they had managed to locate the pedestrian, who suffered only minor injuries.

"The matter is still under investigation and police would like to thank the public for their assistance," police said in their release. "Anyone in the area at the time, local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, are asked to contact police."

The incident remains under investigation, police said.