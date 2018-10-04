

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has assured dairy farmers they will be compensated for their expected losses under the new United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Trudeau says he made the pledge as he met with dairy industry representatives in downtown Montreal today.

Canadian dairy farmers stand to lose 3.59 per cent of their market under the new trade deal, known as USMCA.

The prime minister says the government will be working with dairy producers in the coming months to determine the amount of compensation.

Trudeau says the dairy representatives told him today they are worried and that they have given up a lot in recent trade deals signed by Canada.

The prime minister acknowledged those sacrifices, saying he wants to ensure dairy farmers have confidence in the industry's future.