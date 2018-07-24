

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the second victim, a 10-year-old girl, killed in the mass shooting on the Danforth on Sunday night.

In a news release issued on Tuesday evening, officers said Julianna Kozis, of Markham, was killed as gunfire erupted in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues at around 10 p.m.

“Her family has requested privacy during their time of grief,” the news release said.

The director of education for the York Region District School Board, Louise Sirisko, issued a statement regarding the deadly incident on Tuesday.

“Nothing prepares us for the news of a tragedy like the one that took place in Toronto Sunday, especially one that affects children and youth, and happened so close to home,” Sirisko said. “There are few words to adequaltely express the depth of sorrow that we feel.”

“Senseless acts of violence like these leave an imprint on our communities and weigh heavy on our hearts.”

Sirisko said resources are available through the school board to help support families in speaking with children about the shooting.

Investigators previously identified an 18-year-old woman as the other victim fatally shot in the attack.

Reese Fallon had aspired to be a mental health nurse, her former English teacher says.

Speaking to reporters at Malvern Collegiate Institute, the high school Reese Fallon graduated from just last month, teacher Anthony Parisi said his former student was “so excited” when she was accepted into McMaster University’s nursing program.

“Her plan was to become a mental health nurse and this loss is even more profound because knowing what I know of Reese, she would have been exceptional nurse because she was a natural caregiver,” Parisi said.

Flags at the east-end high school were placed at half-mast on Tuesday in honour of the late graduate.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a recent graduate of the TDSB was among those who tragically passed away as a result of (the) violence on the Danforth,” John Malloy, the director of education at the Toronto District School Board, said in a statement released Monday.

He described Fallon as an “engaging student” who was “highly regarded by staff” and “loved by her friends.”

“Malvern CI will be open on Tuesday and supports will be made available to students who need them," Malloy's statement read.

Julie Steel, the wife of one of Fallon’s former teachers, organized a GoFundMe campaign to develop a scholarship in Fallon’s honour.

“Reese is like our family and this is a huge loss for us, for her family, for our community. She was just a wonderful kid, so kind, so patient, so good with the kids. My girls loved her,” Steel told CP24 on Tuesday.

“My heart just breaks for her family. This is a terrible thing. No one should ever have to go through this. So we just wanted to find a way to make sure she is never forgotten.”

The scholarship will be open to any Malvern Collegiate Institute student pursuing a career in nursing, Steel said.

The 18-year-old was a volunteer with the Young Liberals of Canada. The political party called her death “a heartbreaking loss” in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Volunteers, friends and staff who knew and worked with Reese are shocked and devastated by this heartbreaking loss and we are all remembering the extraordinary contributions of a young woman who devoted her time, energy and intelligence to strengthening our democracy,” the statement said.

“Many of us were fortunate to have met Reese and her friends and fellow volunteers at recent events. We remain deeply insprised by their leadership, and we know that Canada is made better every day by the young Canadians who get involved to shape our country’s future.”

Fallon and Kozis were killed and more than a dozen others were injured Sunday night when a gunman began shooting people on the street and in restaurants in an attack in Greektown.

The province’s police watchdog has identified the shooter as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain but the gunman’s motive is not yet known.

In a statement released Monday, Hussain’s family said he struggled with “severe mental health challenges.”