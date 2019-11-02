

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the victim who was fatally stabbed at a Halloween party in the Annex on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to 22 Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West at 11:47 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a report of three people stabbed at a house party.

It is alleged two suspects became angry after being denied entry to the private Halloween party.

They both forced their way in, slashing and stabbing people inside, and then outside as they were leaving, police said.

Officers arrived at the party to find three people suffering from stab wounds. A further search of the area led them to locate two other victims suffering from minor injuries.

One of the victims who was critically injured died in hospital on Saturday night, police said.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Firdous Nabizada, of Toronto. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Jacob Alves, 19, and a 15-year-old girl were originally charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and attempted murder.

Police on Sunday have upgraded Alves' charges to second-degree murder.

Alves is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The female suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the party and may have taken video or pictures to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

It is the city's 60th homicide of the year.