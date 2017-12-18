

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man shot and killed in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood early Saturday morning has been identified by police as 52-year-old Mark Young.

The fatal shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. at a building at 25 Henry Lane Terrance, near The Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street.

Police say Young was found in a unit on the fourth floor of the building and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Set. Sgt. Mike Carbone previously told reporters that Young lived alone in the apartment where he was found.

“It does have earmarks of a targeted shooting however we are still very early in our investigation,” Carbone said on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers.