Police investigate possible explosive at Scarborough waste transfer station
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 11:57AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 4:25PM EST
Emergency crews were called to a waste depot in Scarborough to investigate a report of a possible explosive device found inside.
Toronto firefighters say they were called at 11 a.m. to Transfer Place, near Nugget Avenue and Markham Road, for a report of a “suspicious package, possibly a pipe bomb” located inside the waste drop-off centre.
They say police tried to blow apart the package with a “heavy” explosive charge and and continued other efforts to destroy or diffuse it.
By 11:20 a.m. firefighters had downgraded their response but said it was still an “active scene.”
Toronto police told CTV News Toronto they were called to the waste drop-off centre at 8 a.m. but would not confirm any other details about what was found inside and what has occurred since.