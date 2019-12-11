

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Emergency crews were called to a waste depot in Scarborough to investigate a report of a possible explosive device found inside.

Toronto firefighters say they were called at 11 a.m. to Transfer Place, near Nugget Avenue and Markham Road, for a report of a “suspicious package, possibly a pipe bomb” located inside the waste drop-off centre.

They say police tried to blow apart the package with a “heavy” explosive charge and and continued other efforts to destroy or diffuse it.

By 11:20 a.m. firefighters had downgraded their response but said it was still an “active scene.”

Toronto police told CTV News Toronto they were called to the waste drop-off centre at 8 a.m. but would not confirm any other details about what was found inside and what has occurred since.