

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say it turns out they were wrong when they said someone was posing as a K-9 officer in a city neighbourhood.

Police issued a news release Saturday saying a man wearing dark clothes resembling a police uniform asked a homeowner to use her property for a dog exercise on Thursday morning.

Officers with the Hamilton police initially said they believed that person was an impostor because there were no local police forces training in the area.

Now they say they've learned RCMP K-9 officers had been conducting training exercises in the neighbourhood at the time.