

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a vehicle involved in a Thornhill hit-and-run that left a man injured and his wife fighting for her life in hospital.

The incident happened at around 8:25 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue (Doncaster Avenue), just north of Steeles Avenue.

In the video released by police, a large white pickup truck makes a left turn from the southbound lanes of Yonge Street to go eastbound on Meadowview Avenue. The truck pauses at the moment that the couple was struck. The vehicle then drives off.

First responders arrived to find a 45-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a trauma centre, where she remains. Her 44-year-old husband was also struck and sustained minor injuries.

“The driver of the pick-up truck is urged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “Investigators also want to speak to the occupants of a white compact sport utility vehicle that was stopped at the light for westbound Meadowview Avenue and likely witnessed the collision.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.