Multiple people working at Toronto Public Health have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials within the public health unit, which is located in downtown Toronto near Dundas Street East and Victoria Street, confirmed the positive cases to CP24 on Monday.

“We recently learned that some of our colleagues at 277 Victoria Street contracted COVID-19,” a statement read. “Given that COVID-19 is spreading in our community, we were prepared for this unfortunate situation.”

“We carefully assessed this matter and asked our staff to work from home today.”

As with all cases of the novel coronavirus in the city, public health officials said they are investigating “where they may have gotten the infection,” as well as working to “identify their close contacts.”

“We then follow up directly with the person’s close contacts, or through the employer, to assess potential risk and provide further instructions, as needed.”

While employees of the public health unit were all asked to work from home on Monday, only those who had “close and prolonged contact with a COVID-19 positive case is considered at risk.”

“We have communicated directly with these individuals,” the statement said. “We have also conducted a deep cleaning and disinfection throughout our office.”

“Since COVID-19 is not spread through the air, a building is not considered at risk if there is a case in a building.”

No further details regarding the infected patients at Toronto Public Health have been released by officials.

There have been more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario thus far, including 23 deaths.

Nearly 50,000 people have been tested for the virus in the province to date.